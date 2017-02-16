SPECTACULAR SPEAKERS
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School’s Reagan Hansen and Andrew Shelton have been nominated by their judges at State Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) contest as Outstanding Performers in Group Improvisation, and they will perform at the all-state speech festival later this month.
Speech Director Lisa Hagemeier said Hansen and Shelton’s accomplishment highlighted a state competition that saw HCHS competitors perform extremely well Saturday, Feb. 4 at West Des Moines Valley High School in Des Moines.
