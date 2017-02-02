SPEECH STUDENTS ON TO STATE!
HARLAN -- On January 21, the Harlan Community High School Large Group Speech Team, under the direction of Ms. Lisa Hagemeier, traveled to Abraham Lincoln School in Council Bluffs for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Competition. Teams needed to earn a division I rating to advance to state competition on February 4 at Valley High School in West Des Moines, and a number of HCHS students moved on to state competition.
