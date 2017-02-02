Home / Home
Shown are front L to R -- Timothy Mumm, Caitlin Bissen and Katelyn Kluver. Second row L to R -- Rebecca Sparandeo, Steven Bailey, Justina Borgman and Jackie Weisenborn. Back L to R -- Camron Buck, Macy Neese, Reagan Hansen and Andrew Shelton. Missing is Charlotte Lotenschtein. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

SPEECH STUDENTS ON TO STATE!

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- On January 21,  the Harlan Community High School Large Group Speech Team, under the direction of Ms. Lisa Hagemeier,  traveled to Abraham Lincoln School in Council Bluffs for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Competition.  Teams needed to earn a division I rating to advance to state competition on February 4 at Valley High School in West Des Moines, and a number of HCHS students moved on to state competition.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here