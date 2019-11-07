Speed dating raising funds for Four Paws

IRWIN – Singles hoping to find that special someone are invited to an exciting speed dating event in Irwin Friday, July 12, with proceeds from the event being provided to the Shelby County Animal Shelter, also known as Four Paws, in Harlan.

Shelva Slifer, Harlan, and Tammy Larsen, Irwin, are organizers of the event, and they say not only will the event raise funds for Four Paws, but it will be a fun local avenue for singles to meet and greet.

