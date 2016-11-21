Spiderman for president?
COUNTY – The general election is over, and in reflection it’s interesting to note how some Shelby County voters chose to cast ballots for not the candidates, but for write-ins they saw as more qualified than those on the ticket.
Shelby County Election Commissioner Marsha Carter said it isn’t unusual in any election for voters to offer their support for everyone from celebrities and fictional characters to the ever-popular “none of the above.” It’s a little puzzling that voters cast ballots that way, she said, but it happens all across the country.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95