Split votes put Rueschenberg, Anderson in leadership roles

HARLAN – Amy Rueschenberg was elected president and Jessica Anderson vice president of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education Monday, Sept. 10 on a 4-3 split vote in a tense atmosphere that saw the three most senior members of the board vote against those nominations.

Rarely, if ever, during the past nine years that Justin Wagner has been superintendent of schools has there been a “nay” vote at the board table, but Al Hazelton, Lonnie Muxfeldt and Kathy Mahlberg voted against a change in leadership and past precedent, wanting to keep Muxfeldt in charge in first the president’s role and then, when that didn’t happen, in the vice-president’s role.

Rueschenberg was nominated for president by Joni Larsen, seconded by Anderson. In nominating her, Larsen provided information that since she has been on the board dating back to 2011, precedent has seen the board president and vice president stay in that role for two years, with the vice president moving up to president after learning the ropes.

