Start date for HCS in the fall will be Aug. 23

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education has approved a final draft of the 2017-18 school calendar, with Wednesday, Aug. 23 being the first day of the school year.

A public hearing on the calendar was held Monday, April 3 with no objections, and the board unanimously passed the calendar as presented.

The calendar came following input from administration and staff.

Included in the calendar is a final end date to the school year for students, a move put in place this year that received positive feedback. No matter how many snow days or other cancellations of school such as for state sporting events, the final day for students next year will be May 24.