ON TO STATE!

HARLAN -- Harlan FFA members competed at Southwest Iowa Northwest Sub-district FFA Contests on February 22 and Southwest Iowa District FFA Convention on Saturday, March 4. Forty-two Harlan FFA members now look to participate in various State FFA Leadership Events in Ames, April 9-11.

Iowa FFA Degree Candidates

The Harlan FFA Chapter is excited that 11 members have cleared the first hurdle in an effort to earn their Iowa FFA Degree. Claire Dresen, James Erlbacher, Jacob Henry, Kaleb Kaster, Maggie Koke, Miguel Mena, Brandon Nelson, Laura Pauley, Clara Schmidt, Stephanie Smith, and Molly Wingert will represent the Harlan FFA as Iowa FFA Degree candidates.

The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest award bestowed by the State FFA Association and is a culmination of 3-4 years of work each member has invested in the FFA on the local, district, and state levels and record keeping over their Supervised Agricultural Experience project.

