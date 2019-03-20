State audit validates concerns about EMA

Improper paid leave, improper payroll and improper vacation buy-back payments identified

COUNTY – A special investigation by the Iowa State Auditor’s Office has identified $59,165.28 in improper disbursements and $1,597.32 of unsupported disbursements, with all but $2,080.36 related to the Shelby County Emergency Management Association and its employees.

The investigation was requested by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors nearly two years ago, which had concerns regarding improper payment of overtime, compensatory time or vacation pay to certain Emergency Management Association employees – specifically former EMA Coordinator Bob Seivert, former EMA Assistant Communications Supervisor Mike Jensen, and current Emergency Management Operations / TAC Jason Wickizer.

The investigation also uncovered improper disbursements provided to former county auditor employee Karen Goans.

Seivert retired last October, Goans retired in 2017 and Jensen submitted his resignation last month on February 8, 2019. Wickizer is still an employee of Shelby County working in the EMA department.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors issued a statement this week apologizing to the citizens for the disturbing investigation results.