HARLAN -- Congratulations to the Harlan Jazz Experience jazz band from Harlan Community High School! The band was crowned state champions for the second year in a row in Class 3A at the Iowa Jazz Championships Thursday, April 5.

Two bands from Harlan Community High School performed at the 43rd annual Iowa Jazz Championships held at Iowa State University in Ames. The Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Experience performed in the field of 15 bands that comprised Class 3A. The judging panel included Bob Washut from The University of Northern Iowa, Chris Davis from Chicago, IL, and Mike Giles from Iowa State University.

At the conclusion of the daytime competition, awards were handed out to the top performers for each class and the top eight bands were revealed. Jazz Experience members Andrea Ferry, bass, and Drew Voge, trombone, were each awarded one of the four outstanding performers for Class 3A.

The Jazz Ensemble was awarded with a participation plaque for its performance and the Jazz Experience earned a spot in the finals along with Pella. At the conclusion of the evening finals, the HCHS Jazz Experience was awarded first place. Senior trombonist Drew Voge earned a $400 scholarship to the Birch Creek Summer Music Academy for his performance at the evening finals. This is the ninth time that Harlan Community has won the Iowa Jazz Championships for Class 3A.

