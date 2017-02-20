ON TO STATE! -- Jones qualifies for state bowling
LE MARS -- Harlan Community junior Keaton Jones became just the second state qualifier in the history of the Cyclone boys bowling program Tuesday afternoon, rolling a career-best 461 series at the Class 1-A State Qualifying Tournament in Le Mars. Jones rolled individual games of 245 (also a career best) and 216 at Sweet 16 Lanes, qualifying as an at-large entry for Monday’s 1-A State Bowling Tournament at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines. Jones’ series ranked second at the Le Mars district, trailing only Bulldog junior Noah Holder’s 494.
