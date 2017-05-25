State law change allows for sale, use of fireworks this year

HARLAN – Iowa Gov.Terry Branstad signed into legislation this month legalizing the sale and use of commercial fireworks in Iowa, and local communities, including Harlan, are now interpreting how that will affect their towns.

Under the new law, Iowans may purchase consumer fireworks beginning June 1, and fireworks may be sold in permanent buildings between June 1 and July 8, and again on December 10 through Jan. 3 each year.

During the Fourth of July holiday season, consumer fireworks also may be sold in temporary tents and stands beginning June 13 through July 8.

However, local cities have the ability to further regulate where in their communities the fireworks can be sold, as well as specific dates and times they can be sold and displayed, or set off, within the

framework of the state law.