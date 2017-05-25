State law change allows for sale, use of fireworks this year
HARLAN – Iowa Gov.Terry Branstad signed into legislation this month legalizing the sale and use of commercial fireworks in Iowa, and local communities, including Harlan, are now interpreting how that will affect their towns.
Under the new law, Iowans may purchase consumer fireworks beginning June 1, and fireworks may be sold in permanent buildings between June 1 and July 8, and again on December 10 through Jan. 3 each year.
During the Fourth of July holiday season, consumer fireworks also may be sold in temporary tents and stands beginning June 13 through July 8.
However, local cities have the ability to further regulate where in their communities the fireworks can be sold, as well as specific dates and times they can be sold and displayed, or set off, within the
framework of the state law.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95