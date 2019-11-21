On to State Mock Trial!
HARLAN -- Two Harlan Community Middle School mock trial teams will compete today-Thursday, Nov. 19-21 at the state mock trial event in Des Moines, following top showings at a regional event at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs held in early November.
The HCMS 8th grade team garnered first place and the seventh grade team took second place.
According to the Iowa Bar Association, mock trial is designed to introduce students to the legal system by providing a challenging, academic competition. The program offers students an opportunity for personal growth and achievement, emphasizing the importance of research, presentation and teamwork.
