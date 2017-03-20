State soliciting for Shelby County weather observer

COUNTY – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s State Climatology Office and the National Weather Service are recruiting a volunteer precipitation observer for Shelby County as well as other communities across Iowa.

The observer would participate in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS.

Weather observers are needed everywhere, but with the most critical needs in some southwest Iowa areas including Shelby County and Audubon County.