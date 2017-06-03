ON TO STATE SPEECH!
HARLAN – Eight Harlan Community High School speech students have qualified for state participation following outstanding performances at the district speech contest recently.
On February 25, the HCSD Individual Speech Team, under the direction of Ms. Lisa Hagemeier, traveled to Griswold High School for the Iowa High School District Speech Competition. Those performers who earned a division I rating will perform again at IHSSA State Speech on March 11, at Johnston High School.
