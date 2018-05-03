HARLAN -- Three Harlan Community High School speech students have qualified for the Iowa High School Speech Association state contest to be held next weekend in Nevada following outstanding performances at district competition recently. Jayden Swanson, Tim Mumm and Josh Rihner are heading on to state speech for their individual performances.

On February 24 the HCSD Individual Speech Team, under the direction of Ms. Lisa Hagemeier, traveled to Griswold High School for the Iowa High School District Speech Competition. Those performers who earned a division I rating will perform again at IHSSA State Speech competition on March 10 at Nevada High School. The results are as follows: n Jayden Swanson in Expository Address Division I; n Tim Mumm in Acting Division I; n Storm Stokes in Poetry Interpretation Division II; n Tim Mumm in Poetry Interpretation Division I; n Jayden Swanson in Reviewing Division I; n Josh Rihner in Public Address Division I; n Josh Rihner in Spontaneous Speaking Division II.