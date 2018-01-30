STATE SPEECH QUALIFIERS!

HARLAN -- On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Harlan Community High School Large Group Speech Team, under the direction of Ms. Lisa Hagemeier, traveled to Treynor High School for the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Competition.

Teams needed to earn a division I rating in their categories to advance to state competition on February 3 at Waukee High School.

Following are the results:

• Group Improvisation with Tim Mumm, Caitlin Bissen and Macy Neese earned a division II.

• Group Improvisation with Andrew Shelton and Parker Jones earned division I.

• One Act Play, “Complaint Department,” with Tim Mumm, Caitlin Bissen and Katelyn Kluver earned division I.

• Short Film, “Broken,” with Jayden Swanson and Amelia Juhl earned a division I.

