Statement from Shelby County Supervisors

To the citizens of Shelby County,

Approximately 22 months ago, the State Auditor’s Office was contacted by Shelby County’s legal counsel, Michael Galloway, requesting a special investigation to review various payroll issues and policies governing various Shelby County departments. Although the process took some time to complete, we believe the review was thorough and it demonstrated that the process of engaging an independent review was the best course of action.

A copy of the report is available for review in the Office of the State Auditor and on their website at:

www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/shelby-county5964fecc49822

The contents and findings of the report are expected to be of concern to the community. The Board of Supervisors as elected officials are disappointed and embarrassed this has happened. We are not proud of these actions. However, we will certainly use the information provided to make changes in policies and procedures. Even before the onset of the investigation, policies and procedures began changing.

For example, employee payroll reports are now required to have detailed, supporting documentation prior to payment, and all department head time sheets are signed by the chair of the board governing said departments. In addition, the Shelby County Personnel Policies was reviewed by our legal counsel and recommendations for changes were provided. The Board of Supervisors will continue working with the State Auditor’s Office to ensure the appropriate policies are in place.

For your information, the EMA department is under the direction and control of the EMA Executive Board. The Board of Supervisors does not have any direct oversight over the entity except to have one seat on the EMA Executive Board. All EMA payroll is processed by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, and the EMA Board had adopted the personnel polices of Shelby County. These policies and applicable union contracts should govern leave accrual issues and payment/use of accrued leave. Since the investigation commenced, the EMA Board has adopted a personnel policy for their department.

The State Auditor has filed copies of the report with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Shelby County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

We are committed to ensuring that the interests of the Shelby County taxpayers are protected.

Respectfully, Shelby County Board of Supervisors

