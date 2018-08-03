Statement on Violent Act "Rumor" at HCS

The HCSD has been made aware of a rumor which has begun to create increased levels of concern and anxiety amongst students and the community that the school was being targeted for a violent act. As of this communication there is no specific threat against the school. If a student or a parent/guardian comes across information that is contrary to this, please contact the school immediately. There are a handful of folks who have chosen to post false information on social media and this is unproductive. Posting false information on social media not only causes misinformation to be spread, but it causes undue anxiety for students and parents alike. If there is a credible threat to the students, student body or the school district, the community will be notified immediately. We appreciate and are proud of the folks and student body who have handled this situation constructively.

Having the courage to tell someone, specifically a school official about alarming or unusual behavior of a potential threat is important and we encourage all students and community members to do so. These potential threats do not always occur during school hours. We accept that investigations and fact finding must be done around the clock in order to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. We have and continue to conduct such investigations in conjunction with local law enforcement whenever they present themselves.

Student and staff safety is something the district plans and drills for regularly. There is no perfect plan to address every scenario but ensuring the safety and security of students and staff is of the highest priority. The HCSD and local law enforcement are in regular communication on a myriad of topics referencing safety and security in an effort to complete the communication loop on potential issues before they occur.

As of this communication, there have been 638 threats documented against schools nationwide between Feb. 15-Feb. 27 according to the Educator’s School Safety Network. Fortunately many have been deemed not credible, however the time, effort and energy it takes to investigate these threats has an impact on the educational climate. We encourage folks to speak out when they see something abnormal or unusual. We also ask that folks contact a school official and not participate in creating anxiety in students and loved ones through posting misinformation on social media.

Thank you for your continued support and for your help in keeping our kids safe! Joined as one, we get the job done!