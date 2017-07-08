STEADY DECLINE
REGIONAL -- Shelby County’s population has decreased for another consecutive year since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent estimates, but hopes are that efforts to attract business and develop affordable housing will reverse that trend in the near future.
The population has fallen from 11,927 to 11,800. This loss was a steady trickle of 127 people in the past year.
With a loss in population, communities can see an impact.
The impact, according to Executive Director of Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Todd Valline, is not as major as it could have been if large employers had left.
Still, the loss induces strain within the community. One of the ways this loss hits Shelby County is through the school districts. Schools receive per-pupil funding in Iowa.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95