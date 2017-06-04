STEM EXTRAVAGANZA!

HARLAN -- Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday night, March 28 for the second-annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Extravaganza held at the Harlan Community Schools.

The Southwest Iowa regional STEM hub hosted the event in the primary and intermediate gyms in the Harlan Community Schools. The extravaganza was a celebration of all things STEM, with more than 28 booths of student and community businesses representing various STEM activities.

