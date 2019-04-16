STEM EXTRAVAGANZA
HARLAN -- The annual STEM Extravaganza is a huge hit each year and this year was no exception. Held Thursday evening, April 4, participants were able to show off their many STEM related projects and participate in STEM activities.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95