Making slime at Mrs. Vanden Berg’s booth at the event were from left: Judy Coenen, Anastacia Kay and Daniel Kay.Edgar Mena participates in the virtual reality drawing program forward learning experience hosted by ISU Extension at the STEM event.

STEM EXTRAVAGANZA

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 4:06pm admin

    HARLAN -- The annual STEM Extravaganza is a huge hit each year and this year was no exception.  Held Thursday evening, April 4, participants were able to show off their many STEM related projects and participate in STEM activities.

Comment Here