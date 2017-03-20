STEM ROBOTICS
COUNTY – Iowa State Extension and Shelby County Catholic School have teamed up to offer a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education program on robotics, giving students a chance to build their own EV3 robots in a hands-on approach to learning.
SCCS Principal Josh De Weerd said STEM education is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in those four disciplines, and in interdisciplinary and applied approach.
