Sternbergs: Traveling for family

SHELBY -- Rose and Dave Sternberg are familiar names to the Shelby area. Rose was a teacher and Dave worked for Shelby County for more than 30 years.

“I worked as a teacher with the Shelby-Tennant school district in 1983 and then the AHST School District until I retired a few years ago,” Rose said. “Dave worked for Shelby County - he was a maintainer operator.”

Both Rose and Dave were born into farming communities in Shelby County. Rose grew up in Panama, while Dave grew up in Portsmouth, later moving around the county before setting his roots down in Shelby in 1976.

