StoryWalk® feature coming to Harlan’s Pioneer Park

Thu, 10/03/2019 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – Pioneer Park in Harlan soon will become the home of a StoryWalk® feature, where park-goers can read books through a series of signs spread out throughout the park.
    StoryWalk® is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children’s picture book, and those signs are spread throughout the park allowing readers to follow along with a posted story by walking.

