Students earn gold at Spanish Language Fair
STORM LAKE – Three students from Harlan Community High School brought home two gold medal victories after competing at the Buena Vista University Spanish Language Fair in Storm Lake on Monday, Feb. 27.
HCS Spanish Instructor Kayla Weis took the students – Laura Kaufmann, Abby Pearson, and Annabel Schechinger, to the event, and said she was very proud of their efforts.
