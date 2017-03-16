Home / Home
Gold medal winners at the Spanish Language Fair were L to R -- Annabel Schechinger, Abby Pearson and Laura Kaufmann. (Photo contributed)

Students earn gold at Spanish Language Fair

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 12:00pm admin
Second year in a row HCHS students have performed well at BV event

    STORM LAKE – Three students from Harlan Community High School brought home two gold medal victories after competing at the Buena Vista University Spanish Language Fair in Storm Lake on Monday, Feb. 27.
    HCS Spanish Instructor Kayla Weis took the students – Laura Kaufmann, Abby Pearson, and Annabel Schechinger, to the event, and said she was very proud of their efforts.
 

