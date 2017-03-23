STUDENTS MEET CASSIE

HARLAN – Shelby County and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Christina Roelofs spent Tuesday, March 14 in the elementary classrooms at Harlan Community Schools teaching students about eagles.

More than 500 students (grades preschool through 5th grade) and teachers from 26 different classes attended the programs. Roelofs has had Cassie, one of two eagles housed at Nishna Bend Recreation Area, for about 9 ½ years, and she said she thinks the eagle is roughly 20-25 years old.

