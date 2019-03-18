Students show off projects at Science Fair

HARLAN -- A science fair showcasing projects by 28 groups of 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students from Shelby County was held Thursday evening at Vet’s Auditorium in Harlan. The event was coordinated by Harlan Community Library and ISU Extension and Outreach - Shelby County. Funds for the program were made possible by the Monogram Loves Kids Grant.

Each individual or group project was judged by three judges. Following the judging the community was invited to view the projects followed by an awards ceremony. Serving as science fair judges were Janet Buman, Loren Christensen, Jason Eckermann, Jeff Fah, Rebecca Milliken, Ron Randall, Dave Schwartz, David Tyrrel, Todd Valline, Jason Weis, Kim Zaccone, Mark Zaccone and Tom Zaccone.

Prior to the event volunteer mentors assisted the students in work help sessions. Serving as mentors were Jenny Jones, Elaine Baughman, Michelle Burmeister and Steph Ahrenholtz.

Science fair coordinators were Emily Kurth-Christensen, Harlan Community Library; Mary Taggs, ISU Extension Outreach - Shelby County; and Michael Christensen, Shelby County State Bank. Participation prizes were sponsored by Shelby County State Bank.