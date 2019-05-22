Summer Food Program kicks off May 28

HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District has partnered with Hy-Vee Food Store to offer again this summer the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability, with no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Serving time is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Harlan Hy-Vee Store, 2003 Chatburn Ave. It’s open to all children 18 years and younger. The program will run Monday-Friday and will begin May 28 and run through August 22. The site will be closed on July 4 only.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program that reimburses program operators who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas.

