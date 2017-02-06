Summer program provides students free meals

ice Program (SFSP), administered by the USDA and managed by the Iowa Department of Education, will provide free meals to all students 18 years and younger in Harlan this summer beginning this week.

The program ensures that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

This summer, the USDA plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children 18 years and under at approved SFSP sites and one of those sites will be in Harlan starting June 1.

The Harlan site will be considered an open site which operates in low-income areas where at least half of the children come from families with incomes at or below 185 percent of the Federal poverty level, making them eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.

Meals are served free to any child at the open site and the locations from which meals can be served is limited within Harlan.