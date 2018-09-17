Sundown Hoedown at Shelby County Historical Society
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Historical Museum is excited to announce their newest fall event: Sundown Hoedown. This event will take place on Saturday, September 22 at 6 p.m. and will include line dancing, BBQ dinner, backyard games, a silent auction and more! All are invited to attend.
