Sundown Hoedown at Shelby County Historical Society

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 3:49pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Shelby County Historical Museum is excited to announce their newest fall event: Sundown Hoedown. This event will take place on Saturday, September 22 at 6 p.m. and will include line dancing, BBQ dinner, backyard games, a silent auction and more! All are invited to attend.
 

