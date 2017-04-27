Superintendent, administrators, non-certified staff get raises

HARLAN – Harlan Community School’s non-certified staff, administrators and the superintendent have been awarded a 1.38 percent pay increase for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The HCS Board of Education approved the raise at its meeting Wednesday, April 19. Board members Lonnie Muxfeldt, Al Hazelton, Angie Monson, Joni Larsen, Amy Rueschenberg and Monte Schechinger approved the measure. Kathy Mahlberg was absent.

Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner said the raises are the same as what was awarded to certified staff (teachers) and the district will continue to work to keep all staff appreciated and paid in the upper echelon of the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Non-certified staff are not at that level yet, he said, but it’s hoped in the future when financial situations allow, that can be addressed further.

The school board earlier this year approved the 1.38 percent for teachers in an agreement with the Harlan Education Association. The increase amounts to a $50 raise per teacher, attributable step in scale increases, and the school picking up the costs of the four percent health insurance increase for certified staff to reach that 1.38 percent hike.

The 1.38 percent hike for non-certified staff will be on wages alone as those employees don’t receive health insurance.

