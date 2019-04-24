Superintendent Wagner being deployed overseas

HARLAN – Harlan Community’s superintendent of schools is being deployed overseas. Justin Wagner announced this week he will be leaving mid-June and will not return until February, 2020.

Wagner said it’s with great pride and honor that he’s been notified he’ll be deployed overseas serving in a senior level position working in a classified capacity.

Serving Iowa and the United States is both humbling for him and a most purposeful experience, he said.

And as the U.S. continues to face more threats, he said he’s proud to do his part in defending the homeland.