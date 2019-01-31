Supervisors approve master matrix for Shelby County

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously has approved a resolution allowing for the master matrix to be utilized in the county in regards to livestock confinements.

The approval didn’t come without conversation, however, and the thought there has to be some changes in regard to public hearings about confinements.

The matrix is a scoring system that is used to evaluate the siting of permitted confinement feeding operations.

Counties that adopt the resolution can use the master matrix, and producers in those counties must meet higher standards than other permitted facilities.

Before they can be approved the producers must earn points on the matrix for choosing sites and using practices that reduce adverse impacts on the environment and community.

Supervisor chairman Steve Kenkel said the county has adopted a master matrix resolution for years. In general it’s a good policy, officials said, that provides for more strict guidelines in siting livestock confinements.