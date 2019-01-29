Supervisors approve three percent increase for elected officials

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has approved a three percent, across-the-board salary increase for elected officials for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Total annual cost to the county for the increased salaries is estimated at $12,000, said Mark Maxwell, Shelby County Auditor.

Action from the supervisors comes after a recommendation from the county’s compensation board for a 4.5 percent across the board increase, but the supervisors lowered that. The supervisors voted 2-1 for the increase, with Steve Kenkel and Charlie Parkhurst voting in favor and Darin Haake opposed. In a separate motion, the board voted 2-0 for a three percent increase for the Recorder’s office. Haake abstained from that vote citing a conflict of interest.

Haake was more in favor of a 3.5 percent increase and made the motion to do so, but it died for lack of a second. “Our employees are lagging as far as population as compared to the other counties for where their pay falls,” Haake said. “It’s not a lot, but it is some.