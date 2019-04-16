Supervisors consider no vaping ordinance for unincorporated areas of Shelby County

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors is considering an ordinance that, if approved, would prohibit vaping in public places in Shelby County.

The ordinance proposal comes upon recommendation from the Shelby County Board of Health. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held on Tues., May 7, at 9 a.m.

Lori Hoch, Director of Public Health at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, said by passing the ordinance the county will be following the lead of other counties in Iowa who are seeing vaping as a health risk to teens and adults alike.

