Supervisors have four options to develop budget

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has four options heading forward in developing next year’s budget, including an offer from a Harlan citizen to prepare it pro bono, and will determine soon how best to proceed in developing the county’s 2017-18 fiscal year plan.

At the request of the board, auditor-elect Mark Maxwell attended Tuesday’s regular meeting to discuss auditor duties, including whether or not he will serve as budget director when taking office January 1, to which Maxwell gave an emphatic “yes” to the board.