Supervisors have four options to develop budget
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has four options heading forward in developing next year’s budget, including an offer from a Harlan citizen to prepare it pro bono, and will determine soon how best to proceed in developing the county’s 2017-18 fiscal year plan.
At the request of the board, auditor-elect Mark Maxwell attended Tuesday’s regular meeting to discuss auditor duties, including whether or not he will serve as budget director when taking office January 1, to which Maxwell gave an emphatic “yes” to the board.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95