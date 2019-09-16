Supervisors okay $5,000 to minimize critter damage

COUNTY -- Shelby County will pay $25 each for beaver tails from November 2-April 15 as part of an ongoing effort to minimize the damage the critters cause to roadways and structures throughout the county.

The county’s board of supervisors re-authorized the bounty this month, with a total dollar limit outlay of $5,000. Payments will be made on a first come, first served basis – once the $5,000 is expended there will be no more payments made for beaver tails this season.

