Supervisors okay elected officials’ salary increase

COUNTY – Elected officials and their deputies in Shelby County will see a 2.25 percent salary increase and a potential one percent additional increase next year based on performance review under a proposal approved by the county’s board of supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The supervisors approved a recommendation from the county compensation board, which after convening December 14 with much discussion, made the recommendation to the supervisors that it proceed with an increase for all elected officials equal to the increase proposed for all union and non-union employees in the county.