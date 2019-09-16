Supervisors okay employee cell phone policy
COUNTY – Employees of Shelby County now have a new cell phone policy, designed to provide an appropriate level of monthly reimbursement for those employees utilizing their personal cell phones for county business.
The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted 2-0 put the policy in place.
