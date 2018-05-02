Supervisors organize; Parkhurst named new board chairman

COUNTY – Charlie Parkhurst has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.

Parkhurst is joined on the board by supervisors Steve Kenkel and Roger Schmitz.

Parkhurst was unanimously elected chairman while Schmitz was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2018 board.

Besides tackling the budget this month, the board at its official organizational meeting earlier this month made a number of appointments and re-appointments. All deputy county officials were re-named to their positions.

Bryce Schaben was appointed as county weed commissioner. Appointed as county medical examiner was Dr. Scott Markham. A proposal by the physicians of Shelby County also was approved stating that the doctor on call will act in the medical examiner’s absence.

The following persons were named as members of the Compensation Board for the Condemnation of Private Property for Shelby County:

• Farm Owners/Operators – Lonnie Benson, Irwin; Jason Monson, Irwin; Doug Robinson, Shelby; David Boettger, Harlan; Kenneth Schneider, Portsmouth; Dave Wahling, Shelby; and Charles Wooster, Jr., Manilla.

• City Property Owners – Kayla Jacobs, Harlan; Donald Holdsworth, Harlan; Paul Leinen, Harlan; Michael Cain, Harlan; Todd Langenfeld, Earling; Richard Leinen, Portsmouth; and Delbert Bruck, Harlan.

• Real Estate Brokers – Kirk Petersen, Harlan; Terry Knapp, Harlan; Rowland Burton, Irwin; Randy Ouren, Harlan; and Jan Arkfeld, Defiance.

• Persons having knowledge of property values in Shelby County – Kevin Campbell, Harlan; Norman Mathiasen, Harlan; Tim Meyer, Harlan; Dave Robinson, Shelby; and Terry Bails, Harlan.