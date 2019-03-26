Supervisors reviewing EMA investigative report

COUNTY – Shelby County is asking for clarifications from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office regarding information released in a special investigation of the county’s Emergency Management Association office.

A special investigation by the Iowa State Auditor’s Office has identified $59,165.28 in improper disbursements and $1,597.32 of unsupported disbursements, with all but $2,080.36 related to the Shelby County Emergency Management Association and its employees.

The investigation was requested by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors nearly two years ago, which had concerns regarding improper payment of overtime, compensatory time or vacation pay to certain Emergency Management Association employees – specifically former EMA Coordinator Bob Seivert, former EMA Assistant Communications Supervisor Mike Jensen, and current Emergency Management Operations / TAC Jason Wickizer.

The investigation also uncovered improper disbursements provided to former county auditor employee Karen Goans, and mentioned reimbursements issued to current county auditor Mark Maxwell (see accompanying statement from Maxwell on page 6A) and former county auditor Marsha Carter, and a reimbursement to an employee of the county auditor’s office as not supported by the required claim form.

Shelby County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Kenkel said Tuesday, March 19 that the supervisors have requested legal counsel seek clarification for some items and procedures contained in the investigative report.

