Supervisors say “no” to unions’ resolution request

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has opted against a union request to adopt a resolution that union representatives have said indicates support of Shelby County employees and collective bargaining units.

In a statement read Tuesday, July 3, the board said it had met with its labor counsel, Michael Galloway, to discuss the county unions’ request to adopt the resolution titled “Support for Shelby County Employees and Collective Bargaining Units.”

As part of the meeting, the board also discussed its collective bargaining strategy, and Galloway advised the board that it should not adopt the resolution for various reasons.

