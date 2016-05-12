Supervisors want to know if new auditor will do budget

COUNTY – Shelby County will be a few weeks behind its normal schedule in developing the next fiscal year’s budget come January 1, but hopes are the process will go smoothly once initiated.

Newly-elected auditor Mark Maxwell will take office the first of the year, and among the items the county’s board of supervisors want to know is if Maxwell will take on the duties of budget director like his predecessor Marsha Carter. Maxwell defeated incumbent and long-time auditor Marsha Carter in the November 8 general election.

“It’s the board of supervisors’ responsibility to get the budget done in a timely manner,” said supervisor chairman Roger Schmitz. “It’s very difficult. Our concern is can a new person do this?”

Maxwell, when contacted this week, said by e-mail that he hasn’t decided yet whether or not to act as budget director and prepare the budget for the county.