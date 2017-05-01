SURVIVING THE WINTER

REGIONAL – The annual weather summary from the Farmers Almanac says this winter will be colder than normal with more snow than average

If December is any indication of the rest of the winter months to come, then the almanac may be spot on with its predictions. Bitter cold temperatures and some snow and ice greeted Shelby Countians in December, and there’s more likely to come.

It’s always fun to project what could come, but regardless of what some forecasters say, we know it’s going to be cold and snowy in Iowa during winter. Remarkably, Shelby County in general hasn’t had to deal much yet with the white stuff -- only a few small storms with an inch or two of snow.