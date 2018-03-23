Swanson honored with all-state speech honors

HARLAN -- A Harlan Community High School junior has been honored with all-state honors, and he will perform later this month at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s All-State Festival in Cedar Falls.

Jayden Swanson was nominated for the all-state festival in the category of Expository Address. He was nominated by at least two of the three judges who evaluated his performance at the state level speech competition held in early March.

Swanson’s piece is entitled “Keeping up with the Competition.” His presentation is about the need for business to be adaptable in many areas in order to be viable. He will be performing on March 26 at the University of Northern Iowa.

Swanson and two other HCHS speech students traveled March 10 to the Iowa High School State Speech Competition in Nevada, after qualifying for the event at regional competition. Swanson, Tim Mumm and Josh Rihner performed for three judges, and division ratings were based on the combined scores.

Swanson earned a Division I rating for both Expository Address and Reviewing. Mumm earned a Division I rating for Acting and a Division II rating for Poetry Interpretation. Rihner earned a Division II rating for Public Address.