Swanson named National Merit Scholarship finalist

Swanson, the son of Chad and Lisa Swanson, is among the more than 1.6 million students in 22,000 schools throughout the nation entered in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The test serves as an initial screening of all program entrants and those students with the highest test scores in each state are named National Merit semifinalists. Less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States qualify for this distinction and even fewer go on to be named finalists.

To become a finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.