Swanson represents HCHS at World Food Prize

DES MOINES -- High school students from 27 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries were selected to attend the 25th Annual Global Youth Institute October 17-20 in Des Moines.

Jayden Swanson from Harlan Community High School was among the 210 students selected to attend the prestigious three-day conference. Swanson engaged with global leaders in science, policy, and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger and poverty.

In order to participate in the program, students research and write a paper on a topic affecting food security within a specified country and provide recommendations on how to better the lives of a typical family in the country. Once accepted, students are invited to attend the three-day event and engage in hands-on sessions and service-learning projects that allow them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, industry, and hunger relief efforts both in the U.S. and abroad.

