Tax prep help available for low-income households
COUNTY -- Each tax year Shelby County Extension & Outreach, with the support from the Iowa Center, IRS, DHS and volunteer certified tax preparers, serves Iowans by providing tax preparation help for low-income residents in Shelby County.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) helps lower-income households file their tax returns for free, enabling them to receive the tax credits they’ve earned. Last year, VITA volunteers prepared and filed more than 100 tax returns in Shelby County.
