Tax reform, fetal heartbeat highlight session

REGIONAL -- This year's legislative session brought long debates and Iowans can expect changes.

Republicans said this session has been extremely successful and on pace with the Republican agenda. Democrats say the session was "short sighted and regressive," according to the Des Moines Register.

This year, along with previous years, the Iowa House and Senate are both majority republican, which allowed for republicans to pass bills that were highly opposed by the democratic members.

Iowa Rep. Steve Holt and Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz, are proud of the work that was done during the session and the bills that were signed into law.

Holt stated this was the most comprehensive and successful of any session in the nation.

