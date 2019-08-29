Teachout has calling to help people

TENNANT -- Lori Teachout moved to the Tennant area in 1968 when she started the first grade. Teachout attended school at the Shelby-Tennant School District, and graduated from the high school of Shelby-Tennant with a goal to start work as soon as possible.

In order to become more qualified, Teachout decided to attend Iowa Western Community College for a single year, studying child development. Teachout soon discovered that child care was something she excelled at and soon found herself working with children during the summer.

